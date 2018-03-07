Braxton Hicks and The Contractions live at Short’s Brewing Company

Clean Water Campaign for Michigan is proud to deliver:

Braxton & Hicks LIVE at the Pub

Friends gathering to support the Clean Water Campaign for Michigan, protecting the future of our water. Come out to the pub for a night of rock-n-roll, great food, flowing beer and good people. Learn more about several local organizations helping to keep Northern Michigan beautiful while listening to the hottest up-and-coming band this side of the Mississippi! Sing along to all your favorites and strap yourself in to learn some new beer jams.

Can’t join us at the Pub? Check out our livestream coverage at www.shortsbrewing.com/rockin-for-clean-water

Music and interviews start at 7 with livestream starting around 8.