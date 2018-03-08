Calling all spellerz: Boyne City adult spelling bee March 21.

Boyne Bee fundraiser supports Walkabout Sculpture Show.

Boyne City Main Street is pleased to present Lindsay’s Third Annual Boyne Bee, benefiting the Walkabout Sculpture Show. The adult-only spelling bee will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 21 at Pine Lake Lodge, upstairs in the Boyne City Tap Room at 220 S. Lake St. in downtown Boyne City. Get there early to register, snag a table and get drinks and pizza. Teams of two will be vying for bragging rights to be the biggest Queen (or King) Bee in Boyne City.

You won’t want to miss this hilarious event. Grab your favorite spelling partner and enter the competition or show up to cheer on your favorite team. Register online at www.walkaboutsculptureshow.com or call the Boyne City Main Street office at 231-582-9009. The cost is $40 per team. Pine Lake Lodge will have pizza and beverages for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to the Walkabout Sculpture Show. Thank you to Charlevoix State Bank for sponsoring the Boyne Bee and supporting the Walkabout Sculpture Show.

All proceeds will benefit the 4th Annual Walkabout Sculpture Show. The 24/7 outdoor art show is a partnership between artists, Boyne City Main Street, volunteers and sponsors who believe art is a way of life. The sculptures can be viewed year-round throughout Boyne City, and are changed on a yearly basis.