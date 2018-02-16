Botanic Gardens: Straw Bale Gardening

STRAW BALE GARDENING: Join us on Wednesday, April 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. for an evening learning the secrets to straw bale gardening.

There is no fee for this class but donations to support The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park are always appreciated. This class is open to the public but advance registration is required. The class will be limited to the first 20 participants so sign up soon! To sign up, go to www.thebotanicgarden.org/events.

CLASS DETAILS: Do you love to garden but don’t want to spend hours bending down to weed? Would you rather relax in the garden sipping wine and telling stories with good friends? Me too! That’s why I love straw bale gardening. I no longer have the time or energy to have a large garden the traditional way but I love fresh food and the joy of watching plants grow.

Straw bale gardening is a variation on container gardening that allows anyone to grow a beautiful and productive garden without the labor of a traditional garden.

Join me and let me share with you the secrets of straw bale gardening. Your garden will look like mine if you follow what I teach. Your garden will soon become a conversation piece for the whole neighborhood.

ABOUT CARLLEEN ROSE: Carlleen Rose is the owner of The Old Pioneer Store and Emporium and Kilwins Chocolates. These two businesses are located in the heart of downtown Big Rapids. She is active in her community, having served as City Commissioner, DDA board chair, DBA President and Chamber of Commerce board member. At present, she serves on the Big Rapids Housing Commission. Carlleen is also the host of a Friday radio show called Focus on The Band of Locals.

Being semi-retired, Carlleen enjoys spending her free time talking about what she loves most: spending time outdoors in her straw bale garden and relaxing with friends at the family farm.

1490 Red Drive, Traverse City, Michigan 49684 | 231.935.4077

www.thebotanicgarden.org | facebook.com/botanicgardenTC