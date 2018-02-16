MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Botanic Gardens: Hip Houseplants with Julia Hofley

March 10 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

$10

March 10
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
$10
Botanical Gardens Traverse City

Winter
Adults

Botanical Gardens
The Commons
Traverse City, MI United States + Google Map
231.935.4077

HIP HOUSEPLANTS: Join us on Saturday, March 10 , from 1 to 3 p.m. for an afternoon with well-known garden writer Julia Hofley. She will share with us a collection of hip houseplants to bring the garden indoors.

There is a $10 fee for this class. This class is open to the public and advance registration is required.
To sign up, go to www.thebotanicgarden.org/events.

CLASS DETAILS: Fresh ideas abound as houseplants take center stage for year-round gardeners! Learn about Lower Light Lovelies, Hippie Revival Plants, What’s Old is New, Foliage that Packs a Punch, Clean Air Machines, and more! Houseplants provide beauty, clean air, fun and diversity and allow the Michigan gardener to garden indoors, whenever and wherever, all year round.

If you’re looking for inspiration and want to tap into your creative side, you’ll enjoy this interactive talk that
will give you some take-home ideas to make your own remarkable indoor garden.

ABOUT JULIA HOFLEY: Julia Hofley is a freelance garden writer and contributes to Michigan Gardener magazine, Fine Gardening magazine and more. She speaks to both gardening audiences each year and writes garden book reviews, articles on new plants, garden travelogues and more.

Building a collector’s garden with her husband has been a labor of love and a test of endurance as they live in an active animal-browsing community in Michigan and have learned to garden successfully in spite of this.

Julia enjoys traveling the world, meeting gardeners and experiencing their gardens with her husband, Eric
Hofley, owner and publisher of Michigan Gardener magazine. Sharing these experiences and inspiration with her audiences combines her interests in travel, gardening and history.

1490 Red Drive, Traverse City, Michigan 49684 | 231.935.4077
www.thebotanicgarden.org | facebook.com/botanicgardenTC

