Botanic Gardens: Growing Orchids

GROWING ORCHIDS: Join us on Wednesday, April 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. for an evening learning the art of growing and caring for orchids.

There is no fee for this class. Donations to support The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park are always appreciated. This class is open to the public and advance registration is required. To sign up, go to

www.thebotanicgarden.org/events.

CLASS DETAILS: Join presenters and orchid enthusiasts Jan Rygwelski and Jim Scrivener for a lovely presentation introducing gardeners to the art of growing and caring for orchids. Jan and Jim will share with us the basic needs of orchids – water, light, temperature, humidity and air movement. Information on potting and potting media as well as pests and pest management will be covered.

Questions will be welcomed. Join us for an enjoyable evening learning more about these alluring

flowers.

ABOUT THE PRESENTERS: Jan Rygwelski is a master gardener and the current secretary of the Northwestern

Michigan Orchid Society. Jan was lucky enough to meet someone with an orchid greenhouse who let her help repot orchids and gave her excess plants. Jan has been growing orchids ever since.

Jim Scrivener is the current president of the Northwestern Michigan Orchid Society. He fell into orchids when his wife attended the first NMOS orchid show in Traverse City. She came home with 5 orchids and joined the society. It wasn’t long before she had 35 plants and needed Jim to help care for them. The orchid addiction hit and Jim has been hooked ever since.

1490 Red Drive, Traverse City, Michigan 49684 | 231.935.4077

www.thebotanicgarden.org | facebook.com/botanicgardenTC