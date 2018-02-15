BookTalkers: The Marsh King’s Daughter

Monday, April 16 • 6:00 pm — Armstrong Conference Room

Helena Pelletier lives an ordinary life in the Upper Peninsula as a wife and the mother of two young daughters, but her childhood was far from normal. Born in a cabin in the UP wilderness to a girl kidnapped when she was 14, Helena and her mother were held captive by her father until their escape when Helena was 13. Now her father has escaped from prison and Helena is the only person who knows him well enough to hunt him down. This thriller by Karen Dionne is a 2018 Michigan Notable Book.