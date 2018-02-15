MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

BookTalkers: Exit West

May 21 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Monday, May 21 • 6:00 pm — Armstrong Conference Room
Somewhere in the Middle East or South Asia, Saeed and Nadia have fallen in love. As their city tumbles toward civil war, they finally escape, traveling through mysterious portals from a migrant camp on Mykonos to Vienna, London and finally California. In each location, their relationship is both strengthened and tested by their struggle to find food, shelter, and a sense of belonging. This widely acclaimed novel by Mohsin Hamid was a finalist for the Man Booker Prize in 2017.

