Monday, March 19 • 6:00 pm – Armstrong Conference Room

Big Brother is everywhere; high-tech devices are eavesdropping in people’s homes. The world is engaged in endless war and fear and hate are drummed up against foreigners. In this classic novel published almost 70 years ago, George Orwell created a harrowing picture of a dystopia named Oceania, where the government insists on defining its own reality. Some see parallels between life in Oceania and our world today.