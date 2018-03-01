Black Star Farms 20th Anniversary Celebration!

Black Star Farms will celebrate its 20th Anniversary and invite the public to join them for festivities. The International Award-Winning Winery had its first crush the fall of 1998, and the now 10-room luxury Inn opened that same year. A European-style distillation program began in 1999, followed by a second winery and tasting room on Old Mission Peninsula which opened in 2007, and tasting room in Ann Arbor’s Historic Kerrytown District in 2014. Today, Black Star Farms has grown to produce 35,000 cases of wine annually. The week-long celebration is scheduled for July 23-July 28, 2018 at the 160-acre winery estate 15 minutes north of Traverse City.

The entire team, from winemakers to innkeepers will be participating in the activities. Daily ticketed events will allow guests to learn about the farm and the industry, and taste what 20 years of experience has developed. Experts will educate guests on grape farming, from vine grafting to harvest. Daily tours will inform guests about the history of the farm, and how grapes grow from vine to glass. For those looking for a longer nature hike, there will be guided nature hikes and wine tasting through the trail systems. Wine and cheese tastings will be presented every day, all day, on the outdoor terrace. Special vertical tastings will be led by the winemaking team and a wine cocktail seminar by the farm’s own mixologist. The week will culminate with dining events highlighting Black Star Farm’s culinary team on Friday and Saturday nights.

A detailed schedule and ticketing information will be available at www.blackstarfarms.com beginning March 15, 2018.