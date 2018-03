How well can you identify birds by their song? The birds are singing but may be difficult to see this time of year. Join us at Grass River Natural Area on Saturday, May 5th at 9 am to learn to ID birds using your ears to listen to their songs. Grass River is a birding hotspot and a great place to learn your birds. This 1.5 hour program is $5 per person. For more information visit grassriver.org