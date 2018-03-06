Bird Migration Celebration at the Susan Creek Preserve

Join local birder Mary Trout on International Migratory Bird Day to learn about bird migration, courtship, and nest building. Walk the Susan Creek Preserve trails looking and listening for bird courtship song and behavior. This is a family-friendly program, so bring the kiddos! A limited number of binoculars and field guides will be available. Please bring your own, if you have them. No charge, but pre-registration requested at www.landtrust.org or by calling 231.347.0991.