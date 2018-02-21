Beer Release and Euchre Tournament Fundraiser

Join the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council and Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen for a euchre tournament! Proceeds will go towards the Watershed Council programming to help keep our waters pristine, because all good food and drink needs clean water! A $10 buy-in will get you into the tournament, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will all receive a prize! Sign up for the Watershed Council Euchre Tournament by calling Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen at (231) 497-6100! *PLUS* This night is also the release of the Walloonie IPA, a special edition beer in the “Beers of the Lake” series!