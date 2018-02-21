MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Beer Release and Euchre Tournament Fundraiser

March 2 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

| $10.00
  • This event has passed.

Details

Date:
March 2
Time:
6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$10.00
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://www.watershedcouncil.org/attend-an-event.html

Organizer

Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council

Other

Age
Adults

Venue

Stiggs Kitchen and Brewery
112 S. Park Street
Boyne City, 49712 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(231) 497-6100
Website:
www.stiggsbrewingcompany.com/

Join the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council and Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen for a euchre tournament! Proceeds will go towards the Watershed Council programming to help keep our waters pristine, because all good food and drink needs clean water! A $10 buy-in will get you into the tournament, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will all receive a prize! Sign up for the Watershed Council Euchre Tournament by calling Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen at (231) 497-6100! *PLUS* This night is also the release of the Walloonie IPA, a special edition beer in the “Beers of the Lake” series!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Related Events