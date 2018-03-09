Bee an Artist (or Try Your Hardest) with The Artistic i

Come have fun & get creative with painting on glass! It’s your choice of a pair of wine glasses or beer mugs. Stencils will be available or you can let your creativity soar and freehand your own design! 10 spots available for this event.

Bee Well will have lots of delicious ciders & mead on hand to keep those creative juices flowing. Bee sure to R.S.V.P. as spots fill up fast! When you reserve your spot, let us know which set of glasses you’d like to paint. This class is only $30 per person (for 1 pair of glasses). If you’d like to paint an additional pair of glasses, it’s only $5 more!

Please R.S.V.P. & prepay in order to reserve your spot, to Christel Schwarz 336-253-0368 OR [email protected]