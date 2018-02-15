Ice Sculptures and Sweet Treats Are Coming To Downtown Bellaire.

The American Culinary Federation of Northwest Michigan* has partnered with Shanty Creek Resorts and the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce to bring “Art in Ice, Sweet & Nice” to the Streets of Downtown Bellaire on March 2 from 4 pm – 7 pm. Watch 3000 pounds of ice transformed into sculptures before your eyes. Carved by regional culinary artists and sponsored by Bellaire businesses, visitors are invited to watch 20”x40” ice blocks take shape.

Business Sponsors (to date)

– Bellaire Animal Hospital

– Bellaire Hardware

– Bellaire Smokehouse

– DEK Realty

– Hello Vino & Market M88

– Modern Printwear

– Paddles & Pedals

– Ruthann’s Gourmet Bakery

– Shanty Creek Resorts

– Uniquely North

New to the Art in Ice event this year is the “Sweet Treats Bake Off”, featuring samples from area pastry chefs. Similar to Bellaire’s popular Soup Cook Off, a $5 ticket gives visitors an opportunity to taste up to 10 cake-based sweet treats downtown Bellaire. Only 200 tickets will be sold in the first year. Tickets holders will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite treat while enjoying the live ice sculpting. The winning pastry chef will hold bragging rights as the “Best Sweet Treat” in Bellaire. Tickets go on sale the beginning of February (as we are confirming chefs for the event).

Confirmed Chefs:

– Ruthann’s Gourmet Bakery

– Applesauce Inn Bed & Breakfast

– Hello Vino & Market M88

– Commission on Aging

– Short’s Brewing Company

– Lakeview @ Shanty Creek Resorts

While in Bellaire, visit downtown shops as they offer specials and entertainment during their “Open Late til 8” Friday event (with select dates throughout the spring and every Friday in the summer).

This event is in conjunction with Shanty Creek Resorts annual “Slush Cup” event on March 3rd, one of Michigan’s most popular winter events for over 40 years. Watch the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat as skiers and riders attempt to cross an icy 60′ pond. Some take it to another level with crazy costumes. Other events include a frozen fish toss, snow shovel racing and a seal slide — all part of the traditional wild and crazy weekend.

For more information, visit www.bellairechamber.com or call the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce at 231-533-6023.

*The American Culinary Federation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to continual education of young professionals and preservation of the culinary arts community. www.acfchefs.org