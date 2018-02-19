‘Art In Bloom’ Art History Lecture

Art lecturer Linda Young explores how artist have depicted flowers in paintings throughout the history of Western Art in “Art In Bloom,” a Brown Bag BYO art history talk on April 18, noon at the Glen Arbor Arts Center, 6031 S. Lake St., Glen Arbor.

“Art In Bloom” is a lunch hour talk. Young will highlight paintings from the early Renaissance to contemporary times, with stops along the way to view work by the Dutch Masters, Monet and the Impressionists, as well as Georgia O’Keeffe, Miriam Shapiro, and Andy Warhol. Young’s talk will include a gallery tour of works in the GAAC’s “In Bloom,” an exhibition of floral paintings and sculptures by five local artists.

Linda Young, a Glen Arbor resident, was director of Museum Education at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts for 20 years. She has presented art history lectures and docent trainings in museums and art center throughout the Midwest.

Seats for “Art In Bloom” are $10/GAAC members, and $15/non-members. Reservations may be made on-line, at the GAAC website, www.glenarborart.org/lectures/. “In Bloom” continues through May 17. The GAAC is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 2p.m., and noon – 4 p.m. on Sundays. For information, please call 231/334-6112.