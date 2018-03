Insanity doesn’t run in this family, it gallops! In this hilarious dark comedy, a man tries to deal with his two brothers (one homicidal, the other crazy) while coming to grips with the fact that his two spinster aunts cheerfully and charitably poison lonely old men. Plus, he must also try to shield his new fiancée from all this lunacy.

Tickets are $28 for Adults and $15 for Youth under 18 (fees not included).