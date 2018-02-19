MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Aqua Egg Hunt

March 23 @ 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm

| $3 - $5

Details

Date:
March 23
Time:
3:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Cost:
$3 - $5
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
http://www.charlevoixpool.org/aqua-egg-hunt

Organizer

Charlevoix Area Community Pool
Phone:
231-547-0982
Email:
info@charlevoixpool.org
Website:
www.charlevoixpool.org

Other

Season
Spring
Age
Families, Children

Venue

Charlevoix Area Community Pool
11905 US 31 North
Charlevoix, MI 49720 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-547-0982
Website:
www.charlevoixpool.org

Get ready for the annual AQUA EGG HUNT at the Charlevoix Area Community Pool on Friday, March 23! Register for one of two waves: 3:30-4:30 pm or 5-6 pm. Swim and dive for eggs, then trade them in at the end of your hunt for an awesome goody bag! Popcorn and refreshments included. Limited to 50 swimmers per wave. Cost: $5 per swimmer. Note: children 3 and under are free. Children 5 and under must have an adult swimmer in the water with them. Reservations required for all swimmers. Call: 231.547.0982 or register online at www.charlevoixpool.org.

