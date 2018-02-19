Get ready for the annual AQUA EGG HUNT at the Charlevoix Area Community Pool on Friday, March 23! Register for one of two waves: 3:30-4:30 pm or 5-6 pm. Swim and dive for eggs, then trade them in at the end of your hunt for an awesome goody bag! Popcorn and refreshments included. Limited to 50 swimmers per wave. Cost: $5 per swimmer. Note: children 3 and under are free. Children 5 and under must have an adult swimmer in the water with them. Reservations required for all swimmers. Call: 231.547.0982 or register online at www.charlevoixpool.org.