Aged to Perfection presents So, This is Love!

February 17 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every day that begins at 7:30pm, repeating until February 17, 2018

One event on February 18, 2018 at 2:00pm

  • This event has passed.

Details

Date:
February 17
Time:
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.oldtownplayhouse.com/performances/age-to-perfection/

Organizer

Old Town Playhouse’s Aged to Perfection
Phone:
231-947-2210
Email:
office@oldtownplayhouse.com
Website:
http://www.oldtownplayhouse.com

Other

Season
Winter

Venue

Old Town Playhouse Mary Schmuckal Theatre
148 E Eighth St
Traverse City, MI 49686 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(231) 947-2210

In this “Valentine to Steal your Heart,” ATP presents four short readings: The Old Lady Shows Her Medals, by J. M. Barrie (the author of Peter Pan), tells the amusing and touching story of an English charwoman during World War I. The Way to the Castle, by Walter Brown Newman (Cat Ballou, The Great Escape) presents an aging Casanova as he reminisces about one of his amorous adventures. The Twelve Pound Look, another play by J. M. Barrie, tells of a callous Englishman about to be knighted who unknowingly hires his former wife as a typist. Finally, ATP will perform another comic episode in the life of the Bickersons, this one appropriately titled Valentine’s Day.

Admission by freewill donation.

