Aged to Perfection presents So, This is Love!
- This event has passed.
In this “Valentine to Steal your Heart,” ATP presents four short readings: The Old Lady Shows Her Medals, by J. M. Barrie (the author of Peter Pan), tells the amusing and touching story of an English charwoman during World War I. The Way to the Castle, by Walter Brown Newman (Cat Ballou, The Great Escape) presents an aging Casanova as he reminisces about one of his amorous adventures. The Twelve Pound Look, another play by J. M. Barrie, tells of a callous Englishman about to be knighted who unknowingly hires his former wife as a typist. Finally, ATP will perform another comic episode in the life of the Bickersons, this one appropriately titled Valentine’s Day.
Admission by freewill donation.