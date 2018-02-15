MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

AARP Smart Driver Course

April 20 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

| $15

Friday, April 20 • 9:00 am—4:00 pm
Community Room • $15 for AARP Members *
The AARP Smart Driver course is the nation’s first refresher course specifically designed for drivers age 50 and older. In many states, drivers may benefit from a discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course, and an evaluation of the course found that 97% of participants changed at least one driving habit as a result of what they learned.
* $15 fee is payable to the instructor the day of the course.

