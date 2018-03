Four young lovers and a group of amateur actors encounter woodland fairies, a duke and duchess, and plenty of magic, including a love potion that, of course, misfires. Enjoy Shakespeare’s most spirited and delightful comedy as his characters learn to distinguish true love from “fancy.”

Adults: $28, Youth under 18: $15 (fees not included). For groups of eight or more, or if using a Two-on-the-Town card, please contact the Box Office.