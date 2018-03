Joins us on Thursday, March 8, as we tap into a keg of The Filling Station‘s new porter brewed in honor of K-9 Piper. The fun starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 11:45 p.m.

Piper’s Porter is a chocolate rye porter.

$1 off every pint served during the release party will be donated to the Cherryland Humane Society in Piper’s memory.