5toONE Playgroup

March 1 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every 2 weeks that begins at 9:00am on Thursday, repeating until March 15, 2018

  • This event has passed.

Details

Date:
March 1
Time:
9:00 am - 11:00 am
Website:
http://www.peninsulacommunitylibrary.org

Organizer

Peninsula Community Library

Other

Season
All Seasons
Age
Families, Children

Venue

Peninsula Community Library
2699 Island View Rd.
Traverse City, MI United States + Google Map
Phone:
231.223.7700

As part of the Great Start Collaborative of Traverse Bay, PCL is hosting the 5toONE playgroup on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 AM. The playgroup is free of charge and includes a snack and story as well as playtime with engaging materials. Parent leaders are actively involved in the activities, making the program unique and sustainable. Come join the fun and make new friends! Reminder, when TCAPS is closed due to weather, PCL is also closed.

