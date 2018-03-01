As part of the Great Start Collaborative of Traverse Bay, PCL is hosting the 5toONE playgroup on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 AM. The playgroup is free of charge and includes a snack and story as well as playtime with engaging materials. Parent leaders are actively involved in the activities, making the program unique and sustainable. Come join the fun and make new friends! Reminder, when TCAPS is closed due to weather, PCL is also closed.