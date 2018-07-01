4th of July Medallion Hunt- Frankfort Carnival-Parade- Art in the Park-Sand Castle Sculpture- FIREWORKS!

On July 1st at 9:00 am the Chamber will post the first clue for the Annual Medallion Hunt. A new clue will be posted each morning until the Medallion is found. The clues can be obtained at the Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce. The winner will receive a check for $150.

Frankfort’s Annual July 4th celebration will begin on Wednesday July 4th with the opening day of the Schmidt Amusements CARNIVAL! The Carnival will run every day through July 7th Discount Advance Tickets will be on sale the week prior to opening day at the Chamber of Commerce Office in downtown Frankfort. Carnival Hours. July 4, 10am-10pm July 5, 6th & 7th Times Vary.

On Wednesday, Fourth of July, the day’s activities will begin with the Decorated Bike judging in the Graceland Fruit parking lot at 9:30am leading into the Parade at 10:00 am. Parade application 2018-are obtained through the chamber office. The Chamber’s Art in the Park will be held in Mineral Springs Park from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm and the Frankfort Lion’s Club will be holding their annual Chicken BBQ at noon. To participate in the Sand Sculpture Contest on Lake Michigan Beach at noon, you only need to bring your tools, sunscreen, and your imagination down to the right of the pier. Judging will be held at 3pm.

July 4th, 2018 The AMAZING Fireworks by Wolverine Fireworks Company will begin at dusk on Frankfort Beach, which is approximately 10:30pm. Remember, there are no glass bottles, fireworks, or pets allowed on the beach on July 4th.

The Frankfort-Elberta area offers unique shopping experiences and award-winning restaurants for any appetite.

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

If you need more information, please visit the Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce Office at 517 Main Street downtown Frankfort, call 231-352-7251 or go to www.frankfort-elberta.com.