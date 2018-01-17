4-for-1 Day on Super Bowl Sunday

Boyne Highlands Resort in Harbor Springs is launching a new tradition with 4-for-1 Day on Sunday, February 4. Four skiers and/or snowboarders can ski and ride for the price of one with lift tickets valid 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Don your favorite sports teams gear and enjoy a day of fun on the slopes.

The resort is also offering a special lodging promotion with Sunday night hotel stays on February 4 for $41 per person including breakfast, based on double occupancy. Reference promo code FEBRUARY 41.

Visit boynehighlands.com for details or call 866.759.3530 for lodging reservations.