We’re celebrating another year of cider making in Northern Michigan with our 3rd Annual Starcut Ciders Celebration! Taking place at the Short’s Brewing Company pub in Bellaire, MI on February 24th, 2018, we’ll be taking over 10 taps and pouring a variety of our ciders. Cider taps will start flowing at 11:00 am with music from The Go Rounds starting at 9:00 pm

The Go Rounds are bits of all your favorite bands exploded into rock n roll confetti. Their unique brand of Psychedelic Americana Pop crosses, blends, and deconstructs genres; from indie to country to art-rock and baroque folk; creating an accessible and engaging experience that will leave you talking

To commemorate the occasion, we’ll be releasing two specialty bottles at the event! White Skies is an oak barrel aged Perry made with Bartlett pears and Elita 2018 is a blend of a sparkling and white wine barrel aged Wild Ciders. Additional bottles of previous Erraticus releases and Starcut Ciders merchandise will be available for purchase at the pub and Short’s Mart.

Plus, we’ll have a coloring contest (for kids and adults) happening all day, Starla and the Scamp, donuts, and more! Mark your calendar and be sure to join us for a night of Starcut fun!

Tap List:

Squishy

Bucket

Octorock

Pulsar

Katy

Moonage Daydream

Frank The Snake Meets The Time Traveling Stag*

Erraticus 15

Erraticus 16

Bourbon Immortal Jelly

Plus Special Cider Firkins!