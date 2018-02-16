Botanic Gardens: Demystifying Bonsai

DEMYSTIFYING BONSAI: Join us on Wednesday, April 4 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. for a fun evening class with Linda Schubert and Janet Kivell demystifying bonsai.

There is no fee for this class but donations to support The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park are always appreciated. This class is open to the public but advance registration is required. To sign up, go to

www.thebotanicgarden.org/events.

CLASS DETAILS: Have you ever seen those amazing, small and gnarly trees and wondered what they were all about? Bonsai can intimidate gardeners but every bonsai practitioner was once a beginner.

During this demonstration, Linda and Janet will explain how to choose a likely bonsai tree candidate from a

local nursery or even from your own back yard. The basics of bonsai creation and the care and maintenance

of the tree will be shared.

During the evening, participants will explore answers to the following questions: Which side is front? When

is the right time to plant the tree in a bonsai pot? What story is the tree trying to tell? Where should bonsai be kept?

Bonsai trees from the presenters’ collections, basic tools, pots and books will be on display.

ABOUT LINDA AND JANET: Linda Schubert has been nurturing bonsai for about ten years. She was one of

eight people selected nationally for the Joshua Roth New Talent competition. She won an Award of Excellence at the Michigan All State Bonsai Show held annually at Frederick Meijer Gardens. Linda is a serious student of the art of bonsai and creates beautiful trees.

Janet Kivell has been dabbling with bonsai for over 40 years. Last year she received the People’s Choice

Award at the Michigan All State Bonsai Show at Frederick Meijer Gardens. Janet prefers native trees collected from the wild but loves any type of flowering tree. She currently has about 10 bonsai in various stages of development.

