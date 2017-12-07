2018 Grass River Shiver: 5K/10K Snowshoe Race Fundraiser

Saturday January 13, 2018 – 10am

$20 preregistration, $25 on race day

Do you like to snowshoe in serene natural areas but enjoy a bit of friendly competition? We have the event for you! Strap on your snowshoes and run through the beautiful snow-covered Grass River Natural Area on Saturday, January 13 as a fundraiser for our programs! This snowshoe race in northern Michigan is only a short distance from Traverse City. A prize is awarded to overall male and female 5K/10K winners.

Registration at 9:00 and race at 10:00. For more information or to register visit http://www.grassriver.org/grass-river-shiver-5k.html.

Grass River Natural Area entrance is located at 6500 Alden Highway, Bellaire, Michigan.