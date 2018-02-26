TART Trails is thrilled to host the 18th Annual Tour de TART bicycle tour on Friday July 20, 2018. More than 600 people of all ages will hit the TART and Leelanau Trails for an evening ride that begins in Traverse City at Darrow Park and ends at Village Marina & Park in the Village of Suttons Bay.

Riders will enjoy two food stops along the 16-mile ride, a waterfront dinner at the Suttons Bay Marina, local microbrews (bring cash) and then a relaxing bus ride back home. Bus service begins at 6:30 pm and the last bus departs at 9 pm.

$40 for adults 13 and up

$15 for kids 12 and under

Prices will go up $5 per participant two weeks prior to event

The event is capped at 600 participants