11th Annual Taste of Benzie & Beyond

September 8 @ 11:30 am - 3:30 pm

September 8
11:30 am - 3:30 pm
http://www.frankfort-elberta.com

Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce

Fall
Seniors, Adults

Mineral Springs Park
Main Street
Frankfort, MI United States + Google Map
231.352.7251

Grab a taste of local restaurants and caterers and sample local wines and beer.

