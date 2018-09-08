11th Annual Taste of Benzie & Beyond September 8 @ 11:30 am - 3:30 pm|Recurring Event (See all)An event every year that begins at 11:30am on of September, repeating indefinitely Details Date: September 8 Time: 11:30 am - 3:30 pm Event Categories: Beer, Festivals, Fairs & Holidays, Food & Drink, Food & Drink, Wine Website: http://www.frankfort-elberta.com Organizer Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce Other Season Fall Age Seniors, Adults Venue Mineral Springs Park Main Street Frankfort, MI United States + Google Map Phone: 231.352.7251 Grab a taste of local restaurants and caterers and sample local wines and beer. + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Related Events 2 Hour Demonstration: MEXICAN FIESTA May 4 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Polka Party with 45th Parallel Band July 3 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm|Recurring Event (See all)An event every week that begins at 12:00pm on Tuesday, repeating indefinitely 2 Hour Demonstration: PACK A PICNIC DINNER June 8 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Event Navigation « Community Baby Pantry Rock N Jam »