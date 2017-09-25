Archives
Your Ticket To Tasting Leelanau Red Wines Throughout October
October will be buzzing as the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts The Hunt for the Reds of October, an event focused on the exploration and discovery of […]
10th Annual Traverse City Summer Microbrew & Music Festival
Top off your summer with a cold brew and good tunes at Traverse City’s Summer Microbrew & Music Festival taking place the weekend of August 11. Since the […]
M22 Challenge Registration Opens March 1
Registration for the 2017 M22 Challenge will open on Wednesday, March 1 at 8 a.m. to the first 900 participants. Last year, online registration reached its capacity […]
The Best Northern Michigan Gifts at Traverse City Ladies Night
On Thursday, December 8th, venture to downtown Traverse City for a night of freebies, giveaways, and deals at the annual holiday shopping event, TC’s Ladies Night. Hosted […]
Interlochen Fall Schedule Consists of Plentiful Performances
Interlochen performances make our summer memorable, and they can do that for our autumn too. The arts center launches the fall lineup September 9 and 10 with […]
Interlochen Stage Event “The Guys” Explores Grief of 9/11
Based on true events, The Guys tells the story of a fire captain who lost many of his men in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. MyNorth Media […]
Traverse Area Home Tour by Northern Home & Cottage, Home #6
The 2016 Northern Home & Cottage Home Tour in the Traverse City area takes place on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Traverse area home tour treats tourgoers to […]
Red Hot Best 2016 Northern Michigan Coffee Houses
More than 10,000 voters from across the state weighed in on 101 things they love about Northern Michigan. Their votes determined over 300 Red Hot Best winners and […]
Reflecting on Mackinac Bridge History this Labor Day
We asked editor Jeff Smith for a favorite Traverse Magazine story about the Mackinac Bridge to commemorate September 5’s Labor Day Bridge Walk. He reached into the […]
3 Grilling Recipes by Sparks BBQ in Traverse City
Sparks BBQ in downtown Traverse City started with a passion for backyard grilling. Encouraged by family and friends’ endless compliments, owner and pitmaster Dean Sparks opened up […]