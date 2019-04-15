Win a Two-Night Pure Michigan Family Vacation at Crystal Mountain
Enter for your chance to win a two-night Pure Michigan Family Vacation at Crystal Mountain! Enjoy two nights of lodging for a family of four in one of their beautiful two or three bedroom Cottages –At Water’s Edge.
Make summer vacation memories by experiencing a mountain of family fun. Your Pure Michigan Family Vacation package includes lodging plus UNLIMITED use of the following activities during your stay:
- The Edge Adventure Course
- Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide
- Vertical Edge Climbing Wall
- Disc Golf & Disc Rental
- Twilight Golf on our Betsie Valley Course (cart not included)
- Two daily Mountain Crafts (Tie-Dye Bandana, Tube-a-Licious Candy, Glitter Tattoos, Hair Wraps and more)
- Movie Rentals
- A two-hour standard Bike Rental per person, per day
- PLUS 10% off Adventure Camp, Laser Tag and Build-a-Buddy kits!
All houseguests enjoy complimentary Crystal Clipper chairlift rides (available Wednesdays and Saturdays), family campfires, Monday Night Live, Michigan Legacy Art Park, Park at Water’s Edge Outdoor Pool & Water Playground, Peak Fitness Center, indoor pool and hot tub, fitness classes, yoga, water aerobics, tennis courts and tennis equipment rental.