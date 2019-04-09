Win a Custom Fishing Trip with Sport Fish Michigan!
Photo(s) by Sport Fish Michigan
Win a customized fishing trip with Sport Fish Michigan for up to 6 people on Northern Michigan’s pristine waterways. Fish in comfort and style enjoying the trip of your choice whether it is spring, summer, fall or even in the winter on a guided ice fishing trip!
The Winner of this Giveaway Receives:
- A customized private fishing trip with Sport Fish Michigan for up to 6 people
- Up to 2 boats for your trip – Ranger 621 FS boats or custom StealthCraft ATB river boats
- Your choice of booking the trip in spring, summer, fall or winter
- The chance to fish with Sport Fish Michigan’s licensed Captains on the water or on the ice
- Up to an 8-hour fishing trip on a lake or river trip or up to a 6-hour guided ice fishing trip in Otter Outdoors Insulated Pro ice shanties with transportation provided
- Fish cleaned and bagged when applicable
- Professional style photos and/or video of your catches
- Winner may choose 2 trips for 2 people depending on the type of trip and season.
ENTER HERE
Restrictions/Stipulations:
- Giveaway runs from April 8th–September 1, 2019. Winner will be drawn on September 2, 2019, and notified by email.
- Trip must be booked in advance by contacting Sport Fish Michigan (Winner will be given contact information)
- Cancellations within 2 weeks without rescheduling at that time will forfeit that portion of the trip
- The value of the trip may vary but will be at least a $750 value
- Depending on the type of trip chosen, and the number of people, additional charges may apply and will be discussed during the advance booking
- Gratuities to the captains are customary