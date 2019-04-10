Win a 3-Night Vacation at the Inn at Bay Harbor!
Need a lakeside escape? The Inn at Bay Harbor is ready to be discovered. Win a 3-night vacation for two with dining, spa accommodations, and more! Explore the newly renovated accommodations and discover why The Inn at Bay Harbor is a place like no other. The winner will be chosen at random on September 1st, 2019 and will be notified by email. Enter below for your chance to win.
Enter the Vacation Giveaway Here
Details of the Giveaway
- Includes a three-night stay in a newly renovated suite at the Inn at Bay Harbor (Valid stay dates are October 1, 2019 – June 18, 2020, excluding December 26-January 1; February 14-17; and May 22-25.)
- Breakfast for two each morning
- Dinner for two one evening in the Vintage Chophouse | Wine Bar (valued at $150)
- A Northern Luxury Body Treatment signature spa service from The Spa at Inn at Bay Harbor