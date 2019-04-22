What’s New at Mackinac State Historic Parks?

Mackinac State Historic Parks’ sites open for the season May 1–3, bringing the debut of new exhibits, galleries, demonstrations and tours.

Fort Mackinac

Fort Mackinac saw the most extensive work over the winter with the complete renovation of two spaces, the North Blockhouse and the Office.

The North Blockhouse will immerse visitors in a multimedia presentation allowing them to experience the confusion and fear of the British capture of Fort Mackinac on July 17, 1812. The Office, formerly known as the Post Headquarters, will feature two updated period settings and two completely new gallery spaces interpreting the training and duties of Fort Mackinac’s officers.

Fort Mackinac will also offer updated walking tours, including “Women of the Fort,” “Fort Mackinac: 1780–1895” and a new Bayonet Demonstration. The Tea Room at Fort Mackinac, operated by Grand Hotel, will feature new menu items, and, as always, one of the most stunning views in Michigan. The fort also had physical updates—buildings painted, boardwalks replaced and chimneys repaired.