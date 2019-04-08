5 Summer Cruises on the Straits of Mackinac

With more than 120 lighthouses in Michigan and over two dozen of them in the Straits of Mackinac, there is no shortage of beauties to see on a Shepler’s lighthouse cruise. Your trip around the Straits can include a number of different areas, but the main choices are Eastbound or Westbound with lots to see in each direction. Looking for a new perspective? Try an evening cruise and you’ll see the lights at work as the sun sets and the stars come out.