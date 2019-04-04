New features added to the event this year include entertainment by local musicians Owen James and Maya Story. Pianist and vocalist Maya Story has performed at many venues locally and nationally, including The Bay View Music Festival and Grand Hotel. As a jazz guitarist, vocalist and pianist, Owen James has played extensively throughout the U.S., sharing the stage with many jazz luminaries at venues such as Indianapolis’s Jazz Kitchen.

“Our annual Titanic Dinner is always an exciting evening full of history, fine dining and music,” says Reginald Smith, Vice President of Hotels. “Our chefs carefully create the evening’s menu in the spirit of fine dining as it was on the ship. The event has become very unique to Stafford’s Perry Hotel.”