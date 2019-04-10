Shepler’s visitors arriving at Mackinac Island for the 2019 season will immediately notice a largely expanded dock. Working with architect Barry J. Polzin of Marquette as well as Durocher Marine of Cheboygan and O’Boyle & Company, the nearly $4 million project offers a widened dock, climate controlled staging area for guests, designated luggage area and plenty of additional bells and whistles for an even more hassle-free experience for visitors.

“We’re thrilled to see this vision become a reality after so many delays beyond our control. The dock will be beautiful and the entire process, both arriving and departing will be significantly smoother for everyone—our guests, our crew, dock porters, commuters—everyone will benefit as this project is completed,” says Shepler’s owner and business manager Patty Shepler Fuhrman.

In addition to the Mackinac Island project, both Shepler’s St. Ignace and Mackinaw City docks continue to boast significant parking improvements. Day guests departing Mackinaw City should take exit 338 from I-75 and proceed directly to the Shepler’s Day Lot on Nicolet Avenue. Overnight guests departing Mackinaw City should head directly to the dock on Central Avenue. And all guests departing St. Ignace should go to the dock on State Street.

Round trip tickets for the 2019 season are $27 for adults and $15 for children ages 5–12. Online discounts, packages and special promotions can be found at sheplersferry.com.