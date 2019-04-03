Between November 2018 and March 2019, farmers, agribusinesses and food business entrepreneurs were invited to apply for this microloan program in 13 counties including Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Otsego, Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee, Wexford and Missaukee. Representatives from Crosshatch, Grain Train, Oryana and other food and farming entities reviewed applications and decided to fund business project proposals which best exemplified two goals: boosting a farm or food business and elevating the region’s local food system.

Crosshatch and Grain Train launched this microloan program in 2016 with the goal to help local food business grow, while also building the area economy and supporting increased availability of local products to consumers. Including this year’s awards, the partnership has awarded $51,240 in microloans. This year, Oryana Community Co-op joined the initiative, designating $10,000 for businesses within 100 miles of their store. This effectively doubled the total annual funds available to farms in northwest Michigan to $20,000, which will be distributed this year.

The next microloan application process will kick off once again in November of 2019. Farms and food businesses can keep up with this and other farm training and support programs at www.crosshatch.org.