New Traverse City Wine Festival Pairs Live Music, Tasting Experiences and Comedy
A new comedy-infused wine festival is making its mark in Traverse City. Hosted by Grand Traverse Events and Uncorrect Comedy, Planet of the Grapes pairs local wines with live musical entertainment, wine education experiences and top-notch comedy.
The Northern Michigan event is being held Saturday, June 22 from 3–8 p.m. at Leelanau Studios at the Grand Traverse Regional Campus Festival Lawn.
Attendees will indulge in local wines, brews and foods while grooving to live musical performances by Soul Patch, Levi Britton and others. Comedy performances include Norm Stulz who has been seen on Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, NBC, ABC and heard on the Bob & Tom Show, Sirius XM and more.
“Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas are blessed with the ability to make some of the best wine in the solar system, possibly the entire Milky Way,” says Christopher O’Non, the event organizer. “Planet of the Grapes is designed to reflect this quality, offering fun experiences unique to any other wine event on the planet.”
A Wine Education Room will offer educational wine tasting experiences for guests to learn about the wines being produced in the Traverse Wine Coast region in a fun and interactive way. Many other fun surprises are planned for the day!
“We’re not just throwing a wine event,” Christopher says. “We’re creating something unique for attendees who will want to come back for more.”
Wine Bird (general) tickets are $25 per person in advance or $35 at the gate. A special Early Bird ticket price of $18 is available until April 30. Big Bird (VIP) tickets are $100 and include an exclusive lounge area, featured wine tastings by local winemakers, a wine and cheese pairing with The Cheese Lady, a wine and dessert pairing, 10 tasting tokens and an exclusive souvenir wine glass.
Get current details and lodging packages at planetofthegrapesfest.com. Tickets are available at MyNorthTickets.com. More details coming soon.