“Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas are blessed with the ability to make some of the best wine in the solar system, possibly the entire Milky Way,” says Christopher O’Non, the event organizer. “Planet of the Grapes is designed to reflect this quality, offering fun experiences unique to any other wine event on the planet.”

A Wine Education Room will offer educational wine tasting experiences for guests to learn about the wines being produced in the Traverse Wine Coast region in a fun and interactive way. Many other fun surprises are planned for the day!

“We’re not just throwing a wine event,” Christopher says. “We’re creating something unique for attendees who will want to come back for more.”

Wine Bird (general) tickets are $25 per person in advance or $35 at the gate. A special Early Bird ticket price of $18 is available until April 30. Big Bird (VIP) tickets are $100 and include an exclusive lounge area, featured wine tastings by local winemakers, a wine and cheese pairing with The Cheese Lady, a wine and dessert pairing, 10 tasting tokens and an exclusive souvenir wine glass.

Get current details and lodging packages at planetofthegrapesfest.com. Tickets are available at MyNorthTickets.com. More details coming soon.