The group enjoyed themselves immensely, and if they felt like they’d escaped to a timeless Northern Michigan era, well that was by design—a feeling that began with BAC Designer Marty Rhein. Certainly, Marty developed mood boards to outfit these two homes, but before that, before anything, he says he spent time both with the owners and walking the property asking himself, “What is Arbutus Lake saying? What needs to be here?”

The answer came back clearly: Timeless Northern Michigan structures that are connected to their site and the lifestyle that is lived on this lake. They would both have classic Arts & Crafts details, evoking the era when cottaging began on this lake, but they would be as different as, say, a farmhouse-turned-cottage and a lodge that had once housed fishermen and hunters.

The fun “who knew?” in the Lakemore Retreat story is that Marty worked with identical floor plans for both structures—one would be named the Cottage, the other the Lodge—but with his thoughtful, thematic interiors and exterior details, guests are not even aware. The floor plans began like everything else at BAC, with collaboration between designers Ken Williams and Marty. Working with some simple parameters (each home needed to sleep 12 people) the two developed a blueprint that melded the feel of a home with an old lodge or farmhouse. As in—the hallway from the entrance to the great room is lined with the guest rooms. But there had to be that Wow factor—as in, from the time you walk in, the sight line goes to a bulls-eye view of Arbutus Lake.

From there, Marty says he designed inside out … in the Lodge, a big fieldstone fireplace, rough-hewn white oak floor and walnut interior details including railings, kitchen island cabinet and a jaw-dropping walnut slab table set the tone for a cigars-after-sunset sort of feel. An American flag made out of wood that he and Trish discovered at an antique store adds another layer of vintage Americana. Marty had it mounted on the great room wall and then parlayed that vintage red throughout the home from the board-and-batten siding to the red leather sectional in the billiards room.