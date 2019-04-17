How to Volunteer Like a Pro for Northern Michigan Nonprofits

If someone has an interest in volunteering, what do you recommend they consider before starting so they can find the perfect role?

“As a potential volunteer, especially a first-timer, first think about the work you want to do. It might be worth writing down some answers on paper to help sort out your vision for how to spend your time—and then save a lot of hassle for you and for the nonprofits you work with, which comes from a bad fit or a misunderstanding around expectations.

“Here are some questions you want to ask yourself: How much time do I want to spend volunteering? Do I want to spread it around or focus it all on one organization or project? Do I want to go all in on one particular project, or give a set number of hours to the organization as a whole? (For example, do I want to put in a single 40 hour week to help build a new bike trail, or do I want to put in a half day every month to maintain a trail?)

“Indoor work or outdoor? How physically strenuous? What skills can you offer? Often we get stuck thinking of volunteers in low-skill tasks like data entry, poster hanging or physical labor, and forget about the many needs we have like marketing or fundraising support, graphic design or a host of skills like construction, landscaping, etc.

“Also, do you want to meet folks and work in groups? Do you want to travel to a site to volunteer or do you want to offer solitary work from your home office?

“It helps to be clear and honest about your hopes and expectations for volunteering. Are you hoping to learn something in particular? Hoping to get some quality time with someone who works for that organization? Hoping to leverage a future employment opportunity? Often folks just want to advance the mission of the organization and have time to offer, but sometimes there’s a further piece that’s worth exploring.

“As a final thought, look for a good fit with the volunteer coordinator as much as with the mission of the organization. Look for someone who will take the time to communicate with you about your role and your future with the organization, and not just slot you into a time and place as an afterthought. Know that really small or young organizations may not have a well-developed program and so might require more initiative on your part, or might frustrate you with their inability to provide the structure you need. Really large organizations (especially local implementations of national nonprofits) will probably have very rigid structures that you might find a good home in but might not be the right fit for you, and they probably won’t have a huge capacity to flex or tailor an experience. Spend the time to get to know your own needs and then make sure an organization is willing to have that conversation with you.” —Brad Kik