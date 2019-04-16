The Little Red Schoolhouse

Perhaps at one time it had another name, but as long as anyone around Gaylord can remember, Otsego County’s oldest schoolhouse has been called The Red Schoolhouse, or sometimes even more affectionately, the Little Red Schoolhouse. Built in 1884 and used until 1951, the rural school has touched virtually every family in the community.

Perhaps the schoolhouse was never so important as in the early 1940s, when, as former teacher Edna Galbraith recalls: “There were so many mothers who died that one summer.” Who knows precisely how many mothers died that year. Time has blurred Galbraith’s memory, but imagine the blow of losing even a few mothers in a school district that served a scant 2 square miles. Grief aside, Galbraith well knew what the losses meant for her motherless pupils: the eldest would be forced to drop out to care for their preschool siblings unless Galbraith took the youngsters into her class. Which she did, with open arms.

Across the farm fields, wavy in the heat of a September day, the tiny building must have shone like a refuge from a world that had suddenly turned mysterious and cruel. The school became a place where the motherless children could lose themselves in routine, surrounded by their siblings and a teacher who loved them. It must have been so. “They were anything but sad,” Galbraith remembers.

There was a problem with the preschoolers, however. There was no table small enough for them—and no funds to purchase one. Fortunately, the school superintendent came to the rescue and cut down the legs of an old dining room table he wasn’t using. And so Galbraith’s pupils established a cozy routine. While the younger children received their lessons, for instance, the older ones fixed lunch—usually hot soup made with meat and vegetables the children brought from home. Sometimes that was supplemented by government surplus food such as Jell-O or cheese. And always, Galbraith’s mother-in-law baked bread for the children.

After Galbraith left to pursue a college degree, life at the Red Schoolhouse went on much as it always had, until sewer and water problems forced its closing. In 1973 the local Kiwanis Club and the Otsego County Historical Society teamed up to move the building to a local park. Fourteen years later, vandalism forced the organizations to move the building again, this time to the gated security of the Otsego County Fairgrounds.

Come county fair time, the first week in August, the Red Schoolhouse opens its doors once again, staffed with volunteers who answer questions about what school in one room was like. A few years ago Galbraith took her turn. No one knew to ask her about the summer the mothers died, but if they had she would have told them. And she might have told them, too, about the preschooler who would rub her nylons as she read to him. A tiny hand, seeking the softness of Mama in teacher.