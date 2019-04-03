We spoke with owner Mario Tabone about what to expect on your first visit to the new Northern Michigan winery and tasting room.

Tell us about Tabone!

Tabone Vineyards is an estate winery located on Old Mission Peninsula. We just opened our tasting room doors Labor Day 2018, but the winery had been in the works for more than four years.

We know opening a winery takes time, dedication and passion. What was your motivation?

I grew up picking cherries and grapes and selling at farmers markets. We started first as a vineyard (most of our vines are 20 to 30 years old), supplying local wineries with wine grapes, but shifted to wine production beginning with the 2014 vintage. My goal is to make small-batch wines I am proud of and that people will enjoy.