When you think of summer music camp, do you imagine students jamming fiddle tunes at a local street festival or playing Eine Kleine Nachtmusik on an island? That’s exactly what the Dorothy Gerber Strings Program in Charlevoix offers.

The program is bringing back its highly successful summer camps for 2019. There are opportunities for students across a wide range of age and experience. Summer residents and tourists are also welcome to participate.

Dr. David Reimer, the director of the Dorothy Gerber Strings Program, says, “Students have a lot of options during the school year and a lot of demands on their time. The summer, without the daily school schedule, can be a great opportunity to either start playing an instrument or make substantial progress on one.”