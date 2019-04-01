Dorothy Gerber Strings Program Offers Fun Summer Camps for Students in Charlevoix
When you think of summer music camp, do you imagine students jamming fiddle tunes at a local street festival or playing Eine Kleine Nachtmusik on an island? That’s exactly what the Dorothy Gerber Strings Program in Charlevoix offers.
The program is bringing back its highly successful summer camps for 2019. There are opportunities for students across a wide range of age and experience. Summer residents and tourists are also welcome to participate.
Dr. David Reimer, the director of the Dorothy Gerber Strings Program, says, “Students have a lot of options during the school year and a lot of demands on their time. The summer, without the daily school schedule, can be a great opportunity to either start playing an instrument or make substantial progress on one.”
Fiddle Camp | Charlevoix, June 24–28
Boundary Water, a local acoustic folk trio featuring Stephanie Cope, Gary Schils and Bill Wilson, will mentor students for the week. Students will perform at the East Jordan Freedom Festival.
Cummings Chamber Music Camp | Charlevoix, July 8–19
The Cummings Quartet, the professional performers in residence with the Dorothy Gerber Strings Program, will teach students the art of chamber music on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Students will play in quartets and a chamber orchestra as well as receive private lessons. The final performance will feature all student ensembles on July 19.
Beaver Island Camp | Beaver Island, July 29–August 2
The Dorothy Gerber Strings Program collaborates with Baroque on Beaver Island to offer an exciting camp opportunity. Students will study with the musicians of Baroque on Beaver and perform as part of the annual music festival. Students from the mainland are welcome to join the camp, whether by arranging to stay on the island for the week or commuting each day.
Summer School of Music
An opportunity for students who wish to begin learning a stringed instrument or to refine and develop the skills they have already begun to learn. Private lessons will be offered in Charlevoix and Petoskey by the Dorothy Gerber Strings Program’s professional teachers on a schedule that is conducive for families. Children as young as four years old can begin learning to play in the Suzuki program and older students can study with college-level instructors.
For more information about the Dorothy Gerber Strings Program (sponsored by the Charlevoix Circle of Arts) and its summer opportunities