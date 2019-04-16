Design Dance Studio in Traverse City is thrilled to present “Bloom, a Spring Showcase of Dance” at Central High School Auditorium* May 11 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Bloom is two shows featuring the Baby Bee young dancer program and the Design Dance Company, a 24 member elite team. Performances in contemporary, ballet, jazz, tap and hip hop will all be showcased at the family-friendly event with choreography by Veronica Woods, Madelaine Mitchell-Ward, Abby Niessink, Lisa Reehorst, Marisa Woods and Melissa Ray.