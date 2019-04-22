Chateau Chantal is Hosting a Pinot Fête, and You’re Invited!
Chateau Chantal grows and produces every grape in the pinot family: pinot blanc, pinot grigio, pinot noir and pinot meunier. Celebrate the love of pinot at this new Northern Michigan wine event.
Director of Hospitality Brian Lillie says, “When I hear people refer to pinot, often I believe it to be noir as the reference. There are so many more wonderful experiences out there—like the creaminess of grigio or the crisp refreshment from blanc—that we need to let the public know about. That’s the inspiration for this weekend filled with wonderful palate surprises and clone exploration.”
April 26—28 marks the first annual celebration of this historical family of wine grapes, which are all the same variety but different clones expressing various mutations.
Schedule of Events
Friday, April 26
5 p.m. Wine Club Member Reception (member’s only)
6 p.m. Pinot Fête Wine Pairing Dinner: The pinot-focused wine education dinner will take your palate on a delectable journey. From grigio to noir, enjoy six courses carefully paired with a wine hand-selected by the vintner. $110/person includes a tour, food, wine, tax and tip.
Saturday, April 27
1, 2 & 3 p.m. Pinot-Focused Cellar Tours (free)
1:30 p.m. Blind (Black Glass) Tasting: Think you can tell a wine’s color with your eyes closed? Trust your senses, or don’t, with a tasting that will surely heighten your wine interest. $10 per person.
6 p.m. Pinot Fête Wine Pairing Dinner
Sunday, April 28
11 a.m. Pinot Brunch: Well past mimosas, Chateau Chantal is taking wine and brunch to the next level. Each delicious course is accompanied by a perfect pairing of pinot blanc, noir or grigio. $35 per person includes tax and tip.