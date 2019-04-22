Director of Hospitality Brian Lillie says, “When I hear people refer to pinot, often I believe it to be noir as the reference. There are so many more wonderful experiences out there—like the creaminess of grigio or the crisp refreshment from blanc—that we need to let the public know about. That’s the inspiration for this weekend filled with wonderful palate surprises and clone exploration.”

April 26—28 marks the first annual celebration of this historical family of wine grapes, which are all the same variety but different clones expressing various mutations.