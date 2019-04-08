To celebrate the final season of Game of Thrones, Chef Erin Conger at City Park Grill in Petoskey has prepared a four-course feast fit for kings and queens.

On Saturday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m., tempt your taste buds with treats straight out of Winterfell Castle.

Taking a page from Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, Conger has created a culinary delight sure to please friend and foe alike. For the first course, start with a Dornish Cheese Flight of Fancy, travel the road to Riverrun chips, while finishing up with soft flatbread from across the narrow sea.

The second course is a favorite: Lord Freys Leek Soup and Winterfell Black Bread. For the third course, feast on the Deadman’s Roasted Vegetables and Baratheon Stuffed Pork Roast before enjoying the finale and the fourth course. A feast fit for a king, or better yet, a kingdom, wouldn’t be complete without a King’s Landing Blood Melon Sorbet and Samwell’s Blueberry Ricotta Tart.

The cost of this fantastical four-course affair is $24.95 per person, and reservations are required. An optional beer pairing ($12.95 per person) is also available, each selected to complement the food course:

Ommegang For the Throne, golden ale with pinot grigio and Viognier

Founder’s Porter

Westmalle Trappist Tripel

Saugatuck Blueberry Lemonade Shandy



City Park Grill is located at 432 E. Lake Street in downtown Petoskey. Call 231.347.0101 for reservations or get your tickets online at MyNorthTickets.com.