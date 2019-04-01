Caregiver’s Confidential: 10 Tips for Caregivers

So, yep, it’s me. Daughter-turned-caregiver for her mom. You hear stories about people like me. But until you’ve taken care of an aging parent, you really don’t get the hugeness of this responsibility. Some days I feel so blessed to get to spend time with my mom in this intimate way—as if I am the one honored to walk this wonderful woman to the door after a fabulous party … Other days? Well, yes, I have them.

Every person ages differently and has varied physical, financial and emotional needs. My mom seems pretty typical. At 87 years old she is darling, beautiful, has some short-term memory loss, macular degeneration, hearing problems and has lost a lot of strength and balance. So, the right solution for us is for her to live with me. And between my full-time career as managing editor of Traverse Magazine (and its sibling publications including this one), a small side-business and finishing raising my last child-just-turned-adult, I make sure that she is safe, warm, comfortable and has as much intellectual and social stimulus as possible. Sandwich generation you say? Make that a panini!

By trial and error I’ve found some things to make my caregiving work a little easier. Here are my top 10 tips for caregivers: