CATCH A FLICK from the comfort of your car at Honor’s Cherry Bowl Drive-In Theatre, where all movies are at most PG-rated and dogs are always invited. When it’s time to stretch two and four legs, there’s ’50s era fun such as mini-golf and hula hoop contests.

TASTE WINE at Rudbeckia Farm and Winery near Walloon Lake. Owners set out dog treats and water bowls for visiting pups, wine, beer and cider for the humans, and all love hanging out at bocce and corn hole courts.

PADDLE WITH THE POOCH at Oscoda Canoe Rental, where dogs can help navigate the river and love the plentiful sandbars for an easy park and splash.

BRING THEM ONBOARD the ferries to pet-friendly Mackinac Island. Then head to the Upper Peninsula for an unforgettable self-steering raft trip over 40-foot deep Kitch-iti-Kipi Springs within Palms Book State Park.

SOAK UP THE HISTORY at Colonial Michilimackinac in Mackinaw City, where dogs are welcome on tours—especially if they’re good with British soldiers and the loud blast of the vintage weapons they fire.

HUNT FOR PETOSKEY STONES, together, (or just play some fetch) on pet-friendly Good Harbor Beach in Glen Arbor, part of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

HOP IN A CANOE OR KAYAK at Borchers in Grayling, where friendly dogs can float along the beautiful Au Sable River and love the public places to park and picnic along the way—be sure to bring a leash. Then, cold water for Fido and small-batch brews for you await on the patio at Paddle Hard Brewing, Michigan Ave., downtown.

SEARCH FOR COPPER at Delaware Mine. Pets are welcome on the popular mine tour in Mohawk on the Keweenaw Peninsula; for more fun, there’s guided copper sleuthing in poor rock piles.