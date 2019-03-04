Indeed, summer is hopping at Stormcloud Brewing Company. People make pilgrimages to sip (at the pub, located two blocks from Lake Michigan). Or sip and see (Stormcloud recently expanded its footprint in Frankfort with the opening of a 12,759-square-foot production facility and tasting room, a mile east of its Main Street pub). In the summer, the pub hosts live music, open mic nights, and Wednesday evening bike rides. But the shoulder-season months bring a more intimate feel and their own series of events: Frankfort Beer Week. Trivia. Game nights. Curling. An amateur talent contest. A film and beer series. A writing contest. And yes, even an adult spelling bee.

In addition to these events, Rick and Brian say Stormcloud strives to play an active role in making the community a better place.

“When you’re a relatively small community, the results of your efforts are tangible. You really can see that you’re making a difference,” Rick says. “That’s one of the fun things about living in the size of community that we have here. If you want to have a beach cleanup and you do it, you can see the results. You know the people that are being impacted by that.”

Throughout the year, the brewery hosts fundraisers in the pub as part of its Stormcloud Builds Community program. During a two-hour time period, Stormcloud directs 50 percent of total sales to local community initiatives and organizations, including Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail and Grow Benzie, among others.

Stormcloud also gets employees and customers on the volunteer train by donating their time and talents.

Rick says, “With Frankfort Beer Week, part of the proceeds from our beer dinner go to fight hunger in Benzie County. Those proceeds go to the Meals on Wheels program, and then we have staff who volunteer to deliver the food, which is often an eye-opening experience.”